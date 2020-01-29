Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Msci (NYSE:MSCI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.78.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $273.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.44. Msci has a 52 week low of $160.02 and a 52 week high of $283.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Msci by 516.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 210,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Msci by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 124,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Msci by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Msci by 30.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin