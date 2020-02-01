MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 14,030,000 shares. Currently, 33.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 33,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,606. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,063,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 341,350 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 16.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,416,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 158.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 163,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

