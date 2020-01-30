M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $190.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

