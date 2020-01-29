M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Receives Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura reissued their hold rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $176.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.80.

MTB opened at $168.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.34. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

