MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of MTI Wireless Edge Limited (LON:MWE) were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.18 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.51), approximately 47,162 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 38,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and a PE ratio of 12.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.37.

About MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military applications. The company operates through Antenna; Aerostat Operation; Water Control and Management; and RF and Microwave Representative and Consultation divisions. It provides sector, directional, and omni directional antennas for various broad and narrow band wireless applications; and train, vehicular, and indoor and DAS antennas, as well as mounting kits and integrated enclosures.

