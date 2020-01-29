Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of MWA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 898,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,252,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,957,000 after purchasing an additional 105,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

