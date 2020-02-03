Mueller Water Products (MWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,983.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

