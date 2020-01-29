Murphy Oil (MUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?