Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of MUR opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis