Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,200. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after acquiring an additional 628,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,900,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

