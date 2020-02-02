Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.96. 3,711,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,200. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after acquiring an additional 628,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,900,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

