Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Down 5.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $21.22, approximately 4,865,020 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 2,394,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.18). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

