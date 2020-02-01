Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $21.22. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 151,730 shares.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.14.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio