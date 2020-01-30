Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

Murphy USA stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.51. 57,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.24.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio