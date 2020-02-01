MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MFSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFSF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $320.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.83. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $215,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,887.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

