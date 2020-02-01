MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Shares of MFSF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $37.23. 17,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.83. MutualFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

MFSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $818,644.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,887.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $44,955.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,386.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $1,558,875. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

See Also: Swap