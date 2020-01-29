Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,680,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 23,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Mylan stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. 7,098,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Mylan by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mylan by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Mylan by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

