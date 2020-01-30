Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYOK. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $68.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.57. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,068.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $115,201.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,770.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock worth $6,197,464. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Myokardia by 440.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Myokardia by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

