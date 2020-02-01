MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,031. MYOS has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. MYOS had a negative net margin of 391.02% and a negative return on equity of 97.69%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Research analysts predict that MYOS will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYOS Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

