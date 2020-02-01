MyState (ASX:MYS) Trading Up 0.6%

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$5.41 ($3.84) and last traded at A$5.35 ($3.79), approximately 80,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.32 ($3.77).

The company has a market capitalization of $497.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.75.

In related news, insider Melos Sulicich 18,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th.

About MyState (ASX:MYS)

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Consolidation divisions. It offers banking products, including transactional savings accounts and fixed term deposits; home loans, personal loans, overdrafts, line of credit, and commercial products; and insurance products.

