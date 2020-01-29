January 29, 2020
Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

John Highview

Equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 451,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,248. The company has a market capitalization of $904.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

