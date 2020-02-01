Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 1,827,234 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,638,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

NBRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 91,869 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

