Nalin Kumar Miglani Sells 5,006 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $371,094.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,173.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $74.49 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

