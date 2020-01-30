Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 31.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nantkwest by 303.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 5.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 56,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nantkwest has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $642.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.89.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 164,604.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nantkwest will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

