Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Shares Down 12.9%

Nascent Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:NBIO) shares dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 35,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 8,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

