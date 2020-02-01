Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $115.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,290. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $116.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

