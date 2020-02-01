Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $116.12 and last traded at $115.96, with a volume of 974531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.34.

The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

