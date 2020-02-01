National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.11. National American University Holdngs shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 60,361 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing