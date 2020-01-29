National Bank Financial Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EIF. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Exchange Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.06.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$42.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$28.74 and a 12-month high of C$46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 94.15%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)