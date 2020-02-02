National Bank Financial Cuts InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$1.05

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.05 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IPO opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.34.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

