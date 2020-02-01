National Bank Financial Cuts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$16.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSK. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.89.

Shares of TSE PSK traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.51. 811,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.98%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

