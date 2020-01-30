National Bank Financial Increases Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$1.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFW. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.69.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$399.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$455.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

