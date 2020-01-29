National Bank Financial Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.14.

Shares of CRT.UN opened at C$16.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.36 and a 1 year high of C$16.40.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds