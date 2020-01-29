National Bank Financial Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.85

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.85 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.32.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$1.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of $301.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.73.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

