National Bank Financial Lowers Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Price Target to C$1.10

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 120.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of PSH opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. Petroshale has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petroshale will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petroshale

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

