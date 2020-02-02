National Bank Financial Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) to Underperform

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$17.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$20.00. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.27.

Shares of VET opened at C$19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.89.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

