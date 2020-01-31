National Bank Financial Raises Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$75.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock opened at C$73.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.94. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12-month low of C$48.03 and a 12-month high of C$74.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 5.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

