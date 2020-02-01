National Bank Financial Trims Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Target Price to C$3.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIR. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.96.

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.75. 1,350,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,799. The company has a market cap of $465.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High