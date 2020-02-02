National Bank Financial Trims Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Target Price to C$1.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGY. CIBC dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

SGY opened at C$1.00 on Friday. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.93 and a one year high of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of $336.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Surge Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

