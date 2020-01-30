National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.70). The firm had revenue of C$36.76 million for the quarter.

