National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cae Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.50.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.13. CAE has a one year low of C$27.12 and a one year high of C$39.88.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$822.00 million.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

