National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

CNI stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 614,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,700,000 after acquiring an additional 75,351 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,524,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,591,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments