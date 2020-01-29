National Bank Financial Weighs in on Morneau Shepell Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morneau Shepell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$223.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.90 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$35.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. Morneau Shepell has a 1 year low of C$26.09 and a 1 year high of C$35.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 116.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

