National Bank Holdings Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NBHC. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. National Bank has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 424,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds