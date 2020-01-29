National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill cut National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised National Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

NBHC opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. National Bank has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,313,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Bank by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,057 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in National Bank by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

