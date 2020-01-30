National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.14

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$74.14 and last traded at C$73.87, with a volume of 62382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$73.95.

NA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.53.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.9999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total value of C$4,557,911.40. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total transaction of C$1,436,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at C$404,895.31. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,792 shares of company stock worth $6,557,500.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

