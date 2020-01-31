National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of NCMI opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $580.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.67.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 2,980.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

