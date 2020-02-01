National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of NESR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.59. 282,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,738. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 28,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after buying an additional 3,297,541 shares during the period. SCF Partners Inc. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SCF Partners Inc. now owns 6,506,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after buying an additional 499,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

