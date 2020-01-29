National Fuel Gas (NFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY20 guidance at 3.00-3.30 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

