National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

NFG stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,929. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

